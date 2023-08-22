Alaska-bound U.S. traveller charged for attempting to bring guns into B.C., CBSA says

An American man who allegedly tried to bring multiple prohibited firearms, a silencer and two over-capacity magazines into British Columbia while driving to Alaska earlier this year has been charged.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced charges Tuesday against Andrew Case, who tried to enter Canada at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing on May 6.

According to a news release, Case was referred for "secondary examination," during which officers discovered three prohibited firearms in his vehicle, as well as the silencer and magazines, which are also prohibited.

He has now been charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, two counts of possession of prohibited devices, one count of possession of a firearm in a vehicle and one count of false statements, according to the CBSA.

"These charges are a direct result of the dedication shown by officers at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing and by our criminal investigators in Vancouver," said Nina Patel, regional director general for the CBSA Pacific Region, in the news release.

"Their efforts have prevented these prohibited firearms and parts from entering our communities and ensured those who break Canada’s firearms laws are held accountable.”

Case is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford provincial court on Oct. 19.

While the CBSA didn't specify the types of guns it said its officers seized from Case's vehicle, a photo provided with the release shows three handguns.

The agency said it "kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off (Canada's) streets" last year.