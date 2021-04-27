Alaska offers to share COVID-19 vaccines with small northern B.C. border town

The mayor of a small B.C. community near the Alaska border says the state's offer to share COVID-19 vaccines with her residents is incredible.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is offering vaccines to residents of Stewart because he says it's closely linked to the tiny nearby community of Hyder, Alaska.

Dunleavy says he hopes the offer will prompt the Canadian government to ease restrictions between the two towns.

Stewart Mayor Gina McKay says many residents have already received their first dose of vaccine, but if they can get second doses from Alaska it could free up shots for others in B.C.