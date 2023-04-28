Albert, McCarthy and Lewvan construction projects expected to begin next week, city says

Several construction projects are expected to begin on some major roadways next week, the City of Regina said in a news release.

On Monday, crews will begin work to renew Albert Street and adjacent medians and sidewalks between 7th and 3rd Avenue, the city said.

According to the city, two-way traffic will be maintained but delays should be expected.

The city said the project is expected to take 18 weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

According to the city, its total investment in the project is $2.2 million.

Also on Monday work will begin on McCarthy Boulevard to renew the roadway, along with replacing medians and sidewalks between 9th Avenue North and Sherwood Drive.

The city said delays can be expected with the project expected to take about five months to complete.

According to the city, the project will be done in phases starting with the southbound lanes at 9th Avenue North.

“Following that, crews will move into the northbound lanes. Watch for on-site signage,” the city said in the release.

The city said its total investment in the project is $2.3 million.

Then on Tuesday, the city said work on Lewvan Drive between Parliament Avenue and 11th Avenue will begin.

The city said the project will improve drivability and extend the roadways lifecycle.

Two-way traffic will be maintained but the city said delays can be expected.

The project is expected to take about three months to complete, according to the city.

The city said its total investment in the project is $2.4 million.