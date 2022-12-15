Albert street death was homicide, Sault police say
Foul play is definitely suspected in a Dec. 14 death in Sault Ste. Marie, police confirmed Thursday.
Officers responded to an Albert Street residence around 2 a.m. and found one person dead inside.
“During the investigation, officers developed grounds to believe there was foul play involved in the death, and it is now being investigated as a homicide,” the Sault police service said in a news release.
“Officers will remain on scene as this is an active investigation. Further details will be released as they become available.”
If anyone has any details regarding the incident, they are urged to contact Det. Sgt. Alison Campbell at 705-949-6300, ext. 288.
You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web tip or download the P3 app.
