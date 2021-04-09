Alberta adds 1,521 COVID-19 cases on Friday

Alberta on Friday reported 1,521 cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 9.9 per cent.

Nearly 46 per cent of Alberta's 13,059 cases involve variants of concern, including the 674 infections — all B.1.1.7 — added Friday.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told Albertans to assume they're infected with the variant first detected in the U.K. if they test positive for COVID-19.

Alberta has 333 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 83 in ICU.

The province also reported two more deaths linked to coronavirus.

Trends



Tests

*9%+ positivity last 5 straight days

*7-day ave at 9.32% (about where it was mid-Dec)



New cases

*3 straight day of 1K+new cases (1st time since Jan 6-8)

*7-day ave = 1,172/day



Actives

*Surpass 13K for 1st time since Jan 11#COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/0S4Dn2gFwg

As of Thursday, Alberta had administered 779, 817 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Dr. Hinshaw will give another update next Tuesday.