Alberta adds 1,925 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days

Alberta reported 1,925 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 872 infections of the Omicron variant.

The province added 627 cases on Friday, 721 on Saturday and 577 on Sunday, with the active count increasing to 5,652.

The 721 cases reported on Saturday was the highest one-day increase since Oct. 20.

Alberta has reported 1,045 Omicron cases to date: 613 in the Calgary zone, 367 in the Edmonton zone, 35 in the North zone, 20 in the Central zone and 10 in the South zone.

Six more Albertans were reported to have died of COVID-19 since Friday, increasing the total number of deaths to 3,292.

There are 324 people hospitalized with coronavirus, including 69 in ICU.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The NHL on Sunday announced all cross-border matches between Monday and Dec. 23 would be rescheduled due to Omicron-related travel concerns. The league has not yet released make-up dates for the games postponed, including three Oilers games. The Calgary Flames' schedule was not affected.

As well, organizers paused ticket sales for a similar reason for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship pre-tournament, which was supposed to start Sunday in Red Deer.

Albertans began picking up their free rapid test kits on Friday, although some pharmacies and Alberta Health Services sites quickly ran out of supply.