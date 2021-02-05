For the first time since October, Alberta has seen in an increase in employment.

According to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey released Friday, the province gained about 20,800 jobs in the month of January, despite remaining under strict COVID-19 measures.

Part-time employment saw a promising increase with 21,100 more jobs last month, while 300 full-time positions were lost.

The largest increases were seen in the construction sector, where 15,300 jobs were added, while the food and accommodation services industry took the biggest hit with 17,900 jobs lost.

Alberta’s unemployment rate now sits at 10.7 per cent, which is the second highest in the country, behind Newfoundland and Labrador at 12.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, job situations look different in Alberta’s two largest cities.

Calgary lost 8,000 position in January, raising its unemployment rate to 10.6 per cent from the previous 10.5 per cent in December.

In Edmonton, employment went up by 7,800 last month, but unemployment increased by 5,500, raising the unemployment rate 0.5 points to 11.9 per cent.

Across Canada, employment decreased by 212,800 — about a 1.2 per drop from the month prior. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted a drop of 40,000. That’s on top of 52,700 jobs lost in December.

The national unemployment rate now sits at 9.4 per cent, which is the highest since August. Many of the losses were part-time and coming from the Quebec and Ontario regions.