Alberta among first provinces to fund new cystic fibrosis drug
Alberta has reached an agreement to provide access to Trikafta, a new drug used to treat the most common form of cystic fibrosis.
“Trikafta is the single greatest innovation in cystic fibrosis history and it has the power to transform the lives of thousands of Canadians,” Kelly Grover, president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, said in a statement.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic, progressive disease that can lead to serious respiratory issues, malnutrition, and complications. About 600 Albertans are living with the disease.
Before Alberta’s deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to make Trikafta available to all eligible patients, the drug came with a price tag of about $390,000 a year.
“I was granted compassionate access to Trikafta in June 2020,” Amanda Bartels, a cystic fibrosis patient, said. “I went from being on oxygen and starting the process for a double lung transplant to finally taking a deep breath and fully living my life as an active wife and mom.”
“I am beyond thrilled that youth burdened with this devastating disease will be given a chance to live a much healthier life.”
The medication is approved for those 12 years and older who meet eligibility criteria.
-
Saskatoon shoe store gives those suffering from addiction 'a purpose'Icon Shoes on Broadway Avenue sells clothing and several fashion accessories, but it's more than just a place of employment to its workers.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in VictoriaWe knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate changeMore than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons casesAs Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
-
'We just want her home': Family renews calls for help as search for missing Pimicikamak woman expands outside WinnipegA family is renewing calls for information to find a woman from northern Manitoba who’s been missing for nearly three weeks.
-
'I've never felt a building with that much energy': Medicine Hat locals look back on legendary arenaLike most Canadian communities, Medicine Hat has a real sentimental attachment to the city's old rink, but now, locals are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.
-
Police identify victim, call for witnesses in suspicious death of Kelowna womanPolice in Kelowna are publicly sharing the identity of a woman found dead in the city last weekend in hopes of advancing their investigation into her suspicious death.
-
Mandatory vaccination coming for London transit driversAll London Transit Commission drivers will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of an exemption by Nov. 12.
-
Woody Harrelson movie filming in Winnipeg puts out casting call for those with disabilitiesA movie starring Woody Harrelson is set to shoot in Winnipeg, and people living with disabilities may have an opportunity to be in the film.