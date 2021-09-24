Alberta among first provinces to fund new cystic fibrosis drug

Alberta has reached an agreement to provide access to Trikafta, a new drug used to treat the most common form of cystic fibrosis.

“Trikafta is the single greatest innovation in cystic fibrosis history and it has the power to transform the lives of thousands of Canadians,” Kelly Grover, president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, said in a statement.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic, progressive disease that can lead to serious respiratory issues, malnutrition, and complications. About 600 Albertans are living with the disease.

Before Alberta’s deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to make Trikafta available to all eligible patients, the drug came with a price tag of about $390,000 a year.

“I was granted compassionate access to Trikafta in June 2020,” Amanda Bartels, a cystic fibrosis patient, said. “I went from being on oxygen and starting the process for a double lung transplant to finally taking a deep breath and fully living my life as an active wife and mom.”

“I am beyond thrilled that youth burdened with this devastating disease will be given a chance to live a much healthier life.”

The medication is approved for those 12 years and older who meet eligibility criteria.