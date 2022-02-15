Alberta announces $2.5M boost for campus safety at post-secondary institutions

The provincial government is spending $2.5 millionin an effortto improve campus safety at post-secondary institutions throughout Alberta.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides made the announcement during a Tuesday news conference in Calgary, saying more needs to be done to address sexual violence in campus communities.

"The steps we are taking today are a direct result of student advocacy. They have told us this is important and we have listened," Nicolaides said.

"We must do more to support survivors of sexual violence and create safer campus communities across our province."

The government said the funding willbe used by post-secondary institutions to support training and awareness programs, and to develop a new province-wide survey to give officials a "better understanding of the state of sexual violence and harassment in Alberta's post-secondary communities."

The survey is expected to launch when students return to campus for the fall 2022 semester, with results gathered before the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

“Creating a culture shift with respect to campus sexual violence is the only way to face this issue head on," said Associate Status of Women Minister Whitney Issik in a Tuesday news release.

"This investment will help post-secondary institutions work directly with students to develop sexual violence policies that will help protect everyone on campus, prevent sexual violence and ensure students get the support they need."

The Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) said it was encouraged by Tuesday's announcement.

“It is the responsibility of every member of our community to take active steps to promote safe and healthy relationships," said CAUS chair Rachel Timmermans.

The province says the allocation of funds will be determined in the coming weeks.

Post-secondary institutions will have until the end of 2022 to have their campus violence policy updated to reflect current best practices.