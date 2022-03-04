Alberta announces $251M for new schools in Calgary and Edmonton, modernization of 4 others

Further details were released Friday around 15 education infrastructure projects announced as part of Budget 2022, which will see five new schools built and four others modernized.

There will also be six "other" projects, Premier Jason Kenney said.

Two of the new schools will be in Calgary — a middle school in Evanston and a K-9 school in Legacy — and two new schools in Edmonton, a high school in the northwest and a K-9 school in the west part of the city. A high school will also be built in Camrose.

Moderninzation projects are slated for Acme, Evansburg, Cochrane and Milk River.

The 'other' projects include, a replacement school in Manning; a water main repair at St. Francis of Assisi School in Slave Lake and design funding for schools in Sherwood Park, Raymond, Penhold and Valleyview.

Kenney was joined by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange along with Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda, Associate Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism Muhammad Yaseen and Calgary Catholic School Division chair Cathie Williams for the annoncement at St. Josephine Bakhita School in Calgary.