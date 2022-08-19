iHeartRadio

Alberta announces $5M in funding for 27 mental health, addictions agencies

Mike Ellis announces more than $5 million in community grants to support Albertans in their recovery from mental health and addiction challenges during a news conference on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

The provincial government has committed more than $5 million in funding to dozens of Alberta organizations in an effort to expand recovery-oriented mental health and addictions services.

Associate Minister of Health and Addictions Mike Ellis says the hope is that the funding will help more Albertans "seamlessly pursue treatment and recovery without being left in limbo."

"Each organization has something different to offer people experiencing addiction and mental health challenges but the goal is always the same – recovery," he said at a Friday news conference."

"All of these organizations have a proven track record supporting people in the community to improve their mental health and their pursuit of recovery."

The grants will be split among 27 agencies, including:

  1. Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly
  2. Barrhead Association for Community Living
  3. Burden Bearers Counselling Society
  4. Calgary Silver Linings Foundation
  5. Calgary YMCA
  6. Catholic Social Services
  7. DeenStrong Foundation
  8. Dene Tha’ First Nation
  9. Family Ties
  10. Grande Prairie Friendship Centre
  11. Grande Prairie Palliative Care
  12. Growing Families Society for East Rural Counties
  13. Hinton Adult Learning Society
  14. Impact Society
  15. Lloydminster Interval Home Society
  16. Metis Nation of Alberta
  17. Nepalese Community Society of Calgary
  18. Our Collective Journey
  19. Oxford House Foundation of Canada
  20. Parents Empowering Parents Society
  21. Pastew Place
  22. Saffron Centre
  23. Sagitawa Friendship Society
  24. Suicide Prevention Resource Centre
  25. Town of Millet
  26. Terminator Foundation
  27. University of Alberta – Community, Health, Empowerment & Wellness (CHEW) Project

Friday's funding announcement is in addition to the $53 million in COVID-19 mental health and addiction funding provided in the 2021-22 budget.

"This additional funding will enable us to help more Albertans maintain recovery, become independent, reconnect with community, regain employment, and improve their relationships with family," said Earl Thiessen, executive director of the Oxford House Foundation of Canada.

Albertans experiencing addiction and mental health challenges can call 211 Alberta, the Addiction Helpline or the Mental Health Helpline for support, information and referrals.

