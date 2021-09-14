Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine card
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday, the government said on Tuesday.
A QR code will be available in the "coming weeks," a release read.
More to come…
