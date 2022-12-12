Alberta announces funding to preserve, protect Fish Creek Provincial Park

The provincial government has committed $750,000 over three years to an organization that works to preserve and protect Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park.

Alberta's Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism announced the funding for the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society on Monday, saying the organization is an essential part of the provincial parks system.

"For 30 years, the Friends of Fish Creek have been an integral part of the work that has been done in this provincial park," Todd Loewen said.

"I am proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

Friends of Fish Creek say about 250 volunteers put in more than 12,000 hours last year, but keeping them all co-ordinated and effective takes major effort. The provincial funding is meant to help make the charitable group more efficient.

"With a crew of 250 volunteers, that's awesome, but in order to organize volunteers and make those volunteer hours efficient and effective, I think it's good to be able to have some other staff," Loewen said.

The organization's executive director, Nic Blanchet, says the funding will allow the group to hire staff, collect data to improve programs and enhance visitor experiences.

"We are happy to continue our ground-breaking partnership with Alberta Parks," he said.

The organization is working on trail erosion and helping native species such as poplar get re-established in some areas where they've been in decline.

"There's a lot of invasive species in this park that we're working on and trying to combat and move the park back to a more natural state," Blanchet said.

There is also hope of crafting a long-term management plan.

Friends of Fish Creek also run a series of educational camps and other visitor outreach programs.

The province provided Friends of Fish Creek with $480,000 over three years in 2020 to help encourage more people to visit the park.

The park encompasses more than 1,355 hectares of land and is one of the largest protected urban areas in Canada.