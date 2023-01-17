Alberta artist Tenille Townes to perform at Junos in Edmonton
The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced the next lineup of artists who will perform at the Juno Awards in Edmonton later this year.
Grande Prairie’s Tenille Townes will take the stage at the Junos for the first time in support of her latest project, Masquerades.
It follows her 2021 Juno award winning album, The Lemonade Stand.
Known for his singles “Fake,” “Excuses,” “Brown Munde,” and “Insane,” Punjabi-Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer AP Dhillon will also make his inaugural Juno appearance.
Montreal songwriter-producer duo Banx & Ranx will be part of a collaborative performance with multi-platinum artists Preston Pablo, and Rêve.
Banx & Ranx have worked with Dua Lipa, Ty Dolla $ign, Sia, Ellie Goulding and more.
Preston Pablo is known for his two time platinum breakout single “Flowers Need Rain,” and his new pop track “AY AY AY.”
Rêve has over 97 million global streams on her singles “SKIN 2 SKIN,” “Layover” and “CTRL + ALT + DEL.”
They’ll join previously announced performers Nickleback, Ron Sakamoto, and host Simu Liu.
The Junos will be held at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place on March 13.
