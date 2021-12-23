Alberta assistant principal takes Elf on a Shelf to a whole new level
An assistant principal at a school west of Edmonton is taking the holiday tradition of Elf on a Shelf to new heights this year.
For the last week, Dave Oldham has had an alter-ego at High Park School in Stony Plain, called Tootsie McSprinkles.
While acting as McSprinkles, Oldham has found different places throughout the school to surprise students with his festive ensemble.
"I've got to higher places where I'm not accessible to the students and tried my very best to stay still for 20 to 25 minutes each morning," Oldham told CTV News Edmonton.
"Until each student is off in their classes, then I try to sneak away and be Mr.Oldham again for the rest of the day."
While the assistant principal is new to the school, Oldham is already leaving his mark with McSprinkles.
"It's kind of like a scavenger hunt, like in Easter, but in winter with an elf," said Mackenzie Riess, a grade four student.
"It's brought so much joy and happiness," added Randi Jones, education assistant. "I think it's just something we really need right now."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
