Alberta attempted murder suspect may be heading to Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP in Alberta say a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing at a campground in Okotoks, Alta. may be on his way to Winnipeg.
Officers with Okotoks RCMP were called to the scene on Sunday at 6:15 a.m., where they found a man and woman had been stabbed multiple times. The victims were taken to hospital and are currently in stable condition.
RCMP said the suspect in the stabbings, Ryan Cameron Bain of Calgary, left the scene, and it is possible he is heading to Winnipeg.
Bain, 38, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and other offences. The charges have not been proven in court.
RCMP said Bain is six-foot-two and weighs 194 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He should not be approached if seen. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or your local police detachment.
-
Eligibility for free rapid tests expands again in B.C.Days after the B.C. government expanded the availability of free rapid tests in the province, officials announced that another age group can now access the products.
-
Death reported as fall deemed suspicious, Calgary man chargedA Calgary man has been charged with manslaughter related to a death on Friday initially reported as a fall.
-
Nova Scotians help lead effort so people escape war in UkraineScott Stephenson’s Facebook page features pictures that showcase the happy life he was recently living in Ukraine.
-
Two Regina men charged after more than 1 million illegal cigarettes seizedTwo Regina men are facing charges and a fine estimated to be just over $648,000 after a weeks-long investigation into the possession and sale of more than one million illegal cigarettes.
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary policeThe victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
-
Mixed on masks: Some Nova Scotians not happy that students will stay masked until mid-AprilThere is mixed reaction from Nova Scotians after the province said students will remain masked in schools until mid-April.
-
More consumer pain coming down the line with CP Rail StrikeConsumers are about to feel even more pain coming down the line because of the work stoppage at CP Rail.
-
1 dead following reports of gunshots along 16th Avenue N.W.The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after an early-morning shooting along 16th Avenue N.W. left one man dead.
-
CP Rail stoppage affecting fertilizer farmers in the Ottawa areaCanada's supply chain is being heavily impacted by a labour dispute at CP Rail and it's affecting some farmers in the Ottawa area.