Alberta Badlands named 'most enchanting region' of Canada by U.S. travel guide

A southern Alberta region, known for its prehistoric past, is one of the top places to visit in 2022, says a U.S.-based online travel guide.

Travel Lemming put the Alberta Badlands, which are made up of many of the river valleys in southern Alberta and includes the world-famous Dinosaur Provincial Park, at 17th on its list of the top 50 emerging places to travel in the world in 2022.

In a release, the company says its team of 15 travel writers and editors made up the list, focusing mainly "on elevating underrated and unsung destinations" that they feel need more attention from tourists.

"The badlands are unlike anywhere else in Canada," said Travel Lemming's Taylor Herperger in a statement. "I know so many Canadians who flock to this region every year, and it's only a matter of time before it sees a bigger influx of international visitors as well!"

It also noted the dinosaur fossils, ancient petroglyphs and the iconic hoodoos on its list.

"The badland area is the epitome of Canada's 'wild west' and is perfect for hikers, photographers and dinosaur enthusiasts alike," Herperger wrote.

Alberta's capital city Edmonton also made Travel Lemming's list, coming in 25th for its wealth of historic sites, shopping, arts and festivals.

"Plus, being slightly more off the radar than other major Canadian cities, Edmonton is easy to explore on a budget," the agency said.

First on the list is Querétaro, Mexico, known for its winemaking and vineyards as well as "stunning architecture and world-class restaurants."

"With two-hour-long direct flights from Houston and Dallas, Querétaro makes for the perfect international weekend getaway," the website wrote.

North Cascades National Park in Washington and Prince Edward Island round out the top three on Travel Lemming's list.

The guide's full list of the top 50 destinations can be found on its website.