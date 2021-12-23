Alberta Ballet cancels remaining 'The Nutcracker' performances

Alberta Ballet announced on Thursday it was cancelling its remaining performances of The Nutcracker.

There were two more performances of the ballet scheduled for tonight and tomorrow.

"We believe this is the best course of action for the health and safety of our dancers and everyone working backstage," Alberta Ballet said in a statement.

"We know these developments are deeply disappointing for the families who were looking forward to these last two performances. We feel fortunate to have performed as often as we have throughout December."

The company says all ticket holders have been contacted by email regarding their refund.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment," a statement read.

Alberta Ballet has made the difficult decision to cancel the two remaining performances of The Nutcracker. All ticket holders have been contacted by email regarding their refund. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment. pic.twitter.com/90k9WyoeWG