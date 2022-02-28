Alberta Ballet prepares for launch of new David Bowie performance

After two years of pandemic-related delays, dancers with Alberta Ballet are preparing to take to the stage next month in Phi, featuring the music of David Bowie.

The performance of Phi will mark the seventh and final installment of artistic director Jean Grand-Maître’s portrait ballet series, in which he draws inspiration from some of the most significant singer-songwriters of our time.

Grand-Maître says it has been his "greatest privilege" to spend the past 16 years collaborating with musicians.

"Joni Mitchell launched the concept and taught me how to understand the process, said Grand-Maître in a Monday news release. "Her pedigree then opened the door to k. d. lang, Elton John, Gordon Lightfoot, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan and now the cherry on top, the legendary David Bowie."

Grand-Maître says Phi will explore the contrasting aesthetics of the futuristic virtual world with the natural beauty of the disappearing world of true reality.

“Five years ago, the idea of creating a portrait ballet to David Bowie’s immense legacy was sparked. Three years ago, it was conceived and designed. Then the pandemic crashed all of our dreams," Grand-Maître said. "But during those two long years, I used the time wisely to perfect and refine the entire production. I’m hoping it will reveal David Bowie’s prophetic genius in a new, refreshing way.”

The ballet features 13 different Bowie songs, including Heroes, Ashes to Ashes, Heathen and I’m Afraid of Americans.

“In one of his final compositions, Blackstar, David Bowie wrote a few lines that bewildered me and became the spark for this seventh portrait ballet," said Grand-Maître. "He wrote, 'In the Villa of Ormen stands a solitary candle at the centre of it all your eyes.'"

"Exploring our dehumanization as we find ourselves dissolving into our Frankenstein technologies has always been an obsession of mine. Being able to create this final portrait ballet, with such a profound theme, to the prophetic lyrics of one of the century’s greatest artists is the proverbial cherry on the sundae."

Grand-Maître said he's receiving international interest from presenters.

"If a success, this could be another calling card for Alberta Ballet around the world."

Grand-Maître is currently transitioning into retirement from Alberta Ballet. This year he is the co-artistic director with incoming artistic director Christopher Anderson, and next year he will become artist in residence.

PHI runs from March 10 to 19 in Calgary, and from March 31 to April 2 in Edmonton.