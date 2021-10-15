Alberta Ballet returns with a performance of Swan Lake

Alberta Ballet is returning to the stage this season, starting with a production of the iconic Swan Lake.

Swan Lake tells the tale of Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen, and is considered a hallmark of classical ballet.

The ballet company had originally intended to perform Swan Lake in its 2019/20 season but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta Ballet's 2021/22 season features two artistic directors: Jean Grand-Maître and Christopher Anderson.

"We’ve been without the emotional power of live performance for so long, and Swan Lake is deeply expressive and passionate," Anderson said in a Friday news release.

"It’s why Swan Lake continues to be so celebrated and popular. Each dancer drives the shape of the story and the connection with the audience."

Swan Lake will run at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary from Oct. 21 to 30, and in Edmonton at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Nov. 5 to 7.

Tickets are available at AlbertaBallet.com.