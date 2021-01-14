The owners of a barbershop in Innisfail, Alta. have closed their business once again after temporarily reopening to customers in defiance of the ongoing public health order.

Bladez to Fadez began offering haircuts on Tuesday, contravening the province's mandated closure of all personal service businesses in Alberta until at least Jan. 21.

According to co-owner Natalie Klein, the niece of late premier Ralph Klein, Alberta Health threatened fines of up to $5,000 per day against the shop on Tuesday.

The barbershop responded by reopening on Wednesday under the guise of being a pet grooming business that might be willing to cut human hair, as the province had not ordered the closure of animal salons.

RCMP officials confirm tickets have been issued to the owners of Bladez 2 Fadez —Klein and her husband Yanik Brazeau — on behalf of Alberta Health. The violations included the removal of a closure notice and contravening the chief medical of health's order, and the owners will be required to appear in court.

Klein says the shop closed in accordance with the original public health order that went into effect on Dec. 13, 2020 and were expected to remain in place for four weeks, but she was unwilling to keep the business closed when the province extended the mandated closure to at least Jan. 21.