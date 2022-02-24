Alberta budget introduces October rebate to clamp down on soaring utility costs

Part of the new provincial budget will look to aid Albertans who have been recently hit by massive utility bills.

The government will be introducing a natural gas rebate that'll impact most households beginning in October. It'll kick in if the commodity rises above $6.50 per gigajoule (GJ).

Natural gas currently sits around $4.70/GJ after sharply rising through the last year.

"I can't predict whether we'll actually hit the threshold or not," Finance Minister Travis Toews told reporters Thursday. "But in the event we did experience very high natural gas prices -- prices that would exceed the threshold -- before October, my expectation is we would just move the date."

Details on how big the rebates will be -- and how they'll be rolled out -- were not made available.

The rebate program and its trigger point will be partially modelled after one Ralph Klein's Conservatives used in 2003.

One expert says it's time to rethink the entire utility delivery system instead of offering temporary solutions.

"I think we should be looking at ways to fix this for the long term," Jim Wachowich of the Consumers' Coalition of Alberta said. "We should look at whether we have to go back to re-regulate parts of this industry. Good regulation will often deliver major benefits in the way of good prices and stability. You can only patch this leaky boat so many times."

Alberta's prices are currently heavily influenced by market forces.

The opposition NDP says it has concerns with the program's timing.

"I was shocked that this government put nothing in this budget to help with the sky-high bills Albertans are paying right now," leader Rachel Notley said in a statement. "For both gas and electricity, Albertans are on their own this winter."