Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: police
Police are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at the Supplement King store on Signal Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators have determined the fire was deliberately set.
The manager of Blackhorse Pub two doors down from Supplement King posted on social media on Sunday that the pub would be closed until further notice due to smoke damage.
Mounties say they are also investigating intentionally set fires at Supplement King's previous location on Eagle Ridge Boulevard on Oct. 30 and 31, 2022, June 23, and July 6.
A 45-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with arson and break-and-enter in connection with the fire on June 23.
He was arrested on Aug. 4 and was released from custody.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30 in Fort McMurray.
Anyone with information about the fire on Sunday is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
