Alberta business leaders in Ottawa to promote 'collaboration'
More than 50 Alberta CEOs, entrepreneurs and industry leaders are in Ottawa this week in an effort to raise the profile of their province.
Organizers say it is the largest business delegation to Ottawa from Alberta in recent memory.
The Alberta group has meetings and events scheduled with a number of cabinet ministers, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to address the delegation at an evening reception.
The business leaders' trip to Ottawa comes amid souring relations between Alberta's UCP government and the federal Liberals.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has threatened to use the province's Sovereignty Act to challenge the federal government's clean electricity regulations, and Smith also caused a national stir recently by detailing how the province could exit the Canada Pension Plan.
However, Cenovus Energy executive chair Alex Pourbaix, a member of the delegation visiting Ottawa, says Albertans are “all in” on Canada and added he's there to talk policy instead of politics.
