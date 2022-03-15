Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?

As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.

One of the candidates, Brian Jean of the United Conservative Party, has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to unseat Premier Jason Kenney and take the job for himself.

"This is about the future of Alberta and where we go, the path we follow," Jean said Tuesday morning.

"Whether we go toward the NDP and an overwhelming majority and Rachel Notley working with Justin Trudeau…or it's about renewing the UCP. There's no future with Jason Kenney for the UCP."

But Jean's most likely challenger Tuesday – the NDP's Ariana Mancini – is hoping to cut that quest short by flipping the seat from blue to orange.

The New Democrats also want a strong finish to solidify what polls have been predicting for months – that the UCP is poised to lose the provincial election slated for May 2023.

"There's no trust in the Jason Kenney UCP government. People feel forgotten, they feel left betrayed, they feel ignored. And then there's no trust with Brian Jean, based on his previous track record," Mancini told CTV News Edmonton Monday.

Jean resigned from his MP job in 2014, and from his MLA post in 2018 without completing either term.

But the Jean-Kenney rivalry is not the focus of Mancini's campaign. She says a lot of voters are tired of that drama and concerned about jobs and paying more for utilities and groceries, she said.

"The focus of (my) campaign is on the people of the region! It's not about conservative infighting," the local teacher said.

REMATCH OF 2015

Jean has bested Mancini before.

In the 2015 provincial election, he captured 43.9 per cent of votes as Wildrose Party leader. Mancini was second for the NDP with 30.6 per cent.

A lot has changed in seven years, however. The riding has been redrawn and renamed, and the UCP was born out of a merger of the Wildrose and the Progressive Conservative party, which received 22.3 per cent of the votes in 2015.

Mancini will have a better chance of beating Jean if conservative voters split from the UCP to support either the Alberta Party or the Wildrose Independence Party, which has risen as an alternative on the right of the governing party.

In an Alberta-wide poll released Monday, the NDP has a wide lead over the UCP.

That Research Co. survey found that Notley's party has the support of 45 per cent of decided voters, while Kenney's crew trails with 30 per cent.

Wildrose Independence was third with eight per cent, and the Alberta Party has fallen to fourth with seven per cent, the poll found.

UCP candidate Laila Goodridge won Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in 2019 with 66.3 per cent of the vote. The NDP finished more than 6,000 votes back with 24.5 per cent. Goodridge resigned to run for an MP seat, triggering the byelection

UCP AND NDP CAMPAIGNING DIFFERENTLY

Mancini had campaigning help from her party, with Notley travelling north to introduce her as the NDP's candidate. Mancini also shared images of MLAs joining her on the doorsteps.

Jean, meanwhile, had his leader publicly question his commitment to both doing the job and to the party.

"I'm sure the local members will have some questions about (Jean's) reliability given that he did not complete his term as a member of parliament, he did not complete his term as an MLA," Kenney said in November.

"In 2019, he was openly calling people about becoming leader of the Freedom Conservative Party…and then a few weeks ago he said that he was interested in starting and leading a centrist party."

JEAN REBUTTAL

Jean told CTV News Edmonton last month that he didn't expect any help from the premier.

"I think the premier doesn't need to help me campaign in Fort McMurray because he's confident, after the nomination race, that I'm able to win the hearts and minds of the people of Fort McMurray," he said.

On Tuesday, Jean said his relationship with the premier hasn't improved now that he's carrying the UCP flag again, and he doesn't expect a congratulatory phone call if he wins.

"I have not talked to the premier for a long time, years. I'm not expecting anything from Jason Kenney. I don't work for him, I work for Albertans," he said.

The UCP candidate has been calling on the premier to resign for months. Jean said UCP MLAs offered to help him campaign, but instead he asked them to focus on rallying support to oust Kenney in the April 9 leadership review.

Kenney was asked at a news conference in Edmonton Tuesday morning who he'd be rooting for in the contest.

"Well, obviously the United Conservative Party. And obviously I encourage people to get out and vote," he said.

Byelection polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Research Co. poll surveyed 600 adults in Alberta from March 11 to 13. The margin of error was +/- four per cent.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski