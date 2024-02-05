Alberta Cancer Foundation awards $5M to innovate cancer research

The Alberta Cancer Foundation announced the winners for the Game Changer Fund, marking a significant moment for cancer research.

The Game Changer Fund, supported by donors and philanthropy, is the first annual initiative aimed at promoting innovation in cancer.

The fund was launched back in May 2023.

“The Game Changer Fund is an incredible opportunity for our local research community to really lean into translational research - which requires innovative ideas that can work across many disciplines,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

The foundation stated it was able to secure a substantial $5 million to support innovative projects in Alberta, thanks to generous donors during the cross cancer campaign.

"Our donors told us we needed to do more for research and the Game Changer Fund was born a $5 million fund," said Beauchesne. "It's a unique opportunity for donors to support translational research, explore innovative ideas and spark collaboration across multiple disciplines which is a key feature of the Game Changer Fund."

Dr. Vickie Baracos, Dr. Ing Swie Goping, Dr. Roseline Godbout and Dr. Kristi Baker were announced the four Game Changer Fund recipients.

Four of these teams will receive up to $1.25 million each to advance their critical cancer research.

The funded team is expected to bring fresh ideas and solutions to the table, making it an exciting development in the fight against cancer.

"The focus of the Game Changer Fund was to have multidisciplinary teams, so people coming from diverse areas to solve complex challenges that we face in cancer care research," said Beauchesne.

The aim is to enhance how cancer is tackled particularly for people in Alberta.

“We have such a breadth and depth of innovation here in Alberta and the number of high-calibre submissions received is a perfect example of this. I can’t wait to see the impact these talented teams have on bringing real solutions to more Albertans facing cancer,” said Beauchesne.

Beauchesne says cancer outcomes have come far in the last 20 years.

"There remain some cancers which are difficult to treat, sometimes hard to diagnose, so we need to do more and that's exactly what the Game Changer Fund is all about: it's to foster more innovation, more discoveries to help advance cancer even more then where we are today. "

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton