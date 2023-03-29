Alberta catalytic converter theft totals $30K in stolen property, damages: RCMP
Mounties in the northern Alberta town of Athabasca are looking for help to find a man who stole catalytic converters and caused damage to a business totalling tens of thousands of dollars.
Police were called to a property on 50 Avenue in that town on Jan. 24, according to a Wednesday news release.
"RCMP members determined multiple vehicles had catalytic converters taken from them while parked at the business location," Const. Kyle Hotchkiss wrote.
"Athabasca RCMP approximates a value of $30,000 in stolen property, damages, and property repairs."
Officers believe the man entered the property at roughly 5 a.m. on Jan. 22.
He is described as having light-coloured skin. He was wearing light brown pants, a black sweater and a black-and-white toque. He may have been driving a dark-coloured SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Athabasca is located roughly 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.
