Alberta children aged 5 to 11 can get a COVID-19 booster next week

Alberta children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine boost starting Aug. 31.

Bookings open Aug. 29, Alberta Health announced Friday morning.

Health Canada approved Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine to be offered in booster doses to the age group on Aug. 19.

The effectiveness of the booster against symptomatic infection in children aged five to 11 is estimated to be between 30 and 50 per cent. The rate of efficacy against severe disease is higher: 41 to 68 per cent.

"Vaccines remain one of the most important layers of protection we can access for ourselves and our children. This booster dose is an important option for families, especially those who have children with medical risk factors," Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said in the Friday statement.

Clinical trials suggested the Comirnaty vaccine was "well tolerated" in the five-to-11 age group and "significantly increased the level of protective antibodies in those who received it."

The pediatric boosters will be offered at Alberta Health Services clinics and select pharmacies without an AHS clinic.

Appointments can be booked through the online portal or by calling Health Link at 811.

As of Friday, just over half of Alberta children had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.