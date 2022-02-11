Alberta Clipper bringing snow Friday across northeastern Ontario

Most parts of northeastern Ontario, including areas near Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins, are all under a winter weather advisory, Environment Canada said Friday.

"Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts of 7 to 12 cm," the weather forecaster said. "Another Alberta Clipper is moving across the area today."

The Clipper is expected to bring strong northerly wind gusts of up to 50 km/h this afternoon, which could reduce visibilities in local blowing snow.

Wind gusts are expected to ease by Saturday morning. Snow will continue most of Friday and then begin to taper off tonight.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," the news release said.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, click here or call 511.