Alberta Clipper bringing snow to Superior North

Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories from Dryden to Wawa with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday morning.

"An Alberta Clipper will bring snow to the region beginning late (Wednesday) afternoon or early (Wednesday) evening. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible," Environment Canada said.

"Snow is expected to continue overnight before easing by Thursday morning."

Total snowfall between five to 10 cm is expected by Thursday morning for these communities: