Alberta commits $92M to expand mental health services for children

New inpatient sites, more spaces in day programs and a rollout of "mental health classrooms" across the province are all part of a $92 million plan to improve treatment for kids in Alberta.

Premier Danielle Smith and a trio of UCP MLAs made the announcement in Sherwood Park Monday morning.

The investment, which assumes legislature approval of the province's budget revealed last week, includes $25 million in capital dollars for new facilities in Calgary, Fort McMurray and in an unspecified community in central Alberta.

“Every young person in Alberta deserves the opportunity to access treatment and improve their mental health," Smith told reporters.

"If passed, Budget 2023 will dramatically increase access to mental health supports for youth to help families in crisis and provide kids with opportunities to improve their mental health across Alberta.”

The expansion will be run in partnership with CASA Mental Health, which already offers residential and day programs as well as two mental health classrooms in Sturgeon County.

"We see a growing need to provide specialized service to children and youth with mental illness, requiring more than low-intensity community-based services, but less than intensive hospital services," said CEO Bonnie Blakley.

"We’re pleased to partner with Alberta’s government to help close that gap and make mental health programming available and accessible to more children and families throughout the province.”

The money is expected to make treatment accessible to 700 more young Albertans every year.

"We see it pales in comparison to our commitment to five sessions for every Albertan to see a mental health therapist paid for by an insurance program," said NDP Addictions and Mental Health Critic Lori Sigurdson.

"This is an area that has been chronically underfunded…Just before an election we get this announcement. The UCP has had three years, four years, almost to invest so I think it’s a bit disingenuous what’s going on."

Albertans seeking addiction or mental health treatment can call 211 for information on available services.