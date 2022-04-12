Alberta commits to strengthening technology and innovation sector

The provincial government is doubling down on its commitment to Alberta's technology and innovation sector, saying it's a major economic driver and job creator.

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer held a news conference on Tuesday to release details of the UCP government's Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy, which aims to create 20,000 new jobs and see Alberta’s technology companies generate $5 billion more in annual revenue by 2030.

Schweitzer says the strategy will strengthen the sector and help diversify Alberta's economy.

"Alberta’s technology sector is already seeing record growth, and now is the time to build on that momentum," he said.

On Tuesday, the UCP outline five key goals associated with its Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy, including:

Building a strong future-ready workforce and enhance Alberta’s pool of tech talent;

Attracting the capital and investment Alberta technology businesses need to get off the ground and grow;

Ensuring the right supports are in place to help turn Alberta’s innovative research and technology solutions into products and services that address a global need;

Optimizing Alberta’s technology and innovation ecosystem so that Alberta’s ground-breaking companies can push the limits of what the future can be, and;

Letting the world know Alberta is open for business and has what it takes for technology and innovation to thrive.

The UCP says while Alberta is still a relatively young market for technology and innovation, it is seeing exponential growth and attracts talent, business and job-creating investment from across Canada.

Budget 2022 allocates $73 million in new funding over three years for the Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy.

The government says more information on how the funding will be allocated will be shared "in the coming months as initiatives are finalized."

To learn more about the UCP's Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy you can visit the government's website.