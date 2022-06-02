Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox

Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying it is an "isolated case" and that the individual had "close contact" with a "known case" outside Alberta.

They are now self-isolating and are working with Alberta Health to enable contact tracing, Hinshaw added.

"Monkeypox is a rare disease that can cause fevers, aches, and rashes," Hinshaw said. "Though monkeypox is uncommon and generally considered a low risk to the public at large, one isolated case has now been confirmed in Alberta."

Hinshaw said transmission can occur by contact with bodily fluids, sores, or personal items recently contaminated with bodily fluids or sores.

"Monkeypox does not spread easily between people," she added. "While it's also possible to get sick from respiratory droplets after spending a long time close to an infected person, those at greatest risk are those who have had prolonged close contact with a case."

As of Wednesday, the Quebec health ministry confirmed 52 cases of the virus, while Toronto confirmed its second infection.

Globally, there are more than 550 confirmed cases across 30 countries, including Spain, Portugal, Thailand, Mexico, and Israel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when it first was identified in colonies of captive research monkeys. The first human case was reported in 1970.

Initial symptoms of the rare illness include fever, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, headaches, and swollen lymph nodes.

Within three days after the first appearance of symptoms, patients can develop a rash across the body that transitions to pustules or scabs which can fall off as the virus progresses. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks, the CDC says.

Due to privacy concerns, Hinshaw said no further identifying information about the case of monkeypox would be released.

"While the risk of infection is currently low to the general population, monkeypox can affect anyone in prolonged close contact with an infected person," Hinshaw added.

"We are continuing to investigate the spread of monkeypox with our federal and provincial partners and will regularly assess the situation as it evolves."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Alberta Health for further comment.

With files from CTV News Montreal and CTVNews.ca