Alberta convoy driver charged with assault, mischief after altercation
An Innisfail, Alta., man is charged with assault and mischief following an altercation during a convoy protest last week.
On Feb. 3, Mounties say they were monitoring a “Freedom Convoy” rally travelling through central Alberta from Eckville to Sylvan Lake.
RCMP say a pickup truck pulled in front of the convoy as it travelled through Sylvan Lake, effectively "blocking the convoy."
The lead participant of the convoy approached the driver of the pickup and an altercation ensued, police say.
Glen Daniel Carritt, 56, is scheduled to answer the charges in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 18.
Police say officers also issued a ticket to the driver of the pickup for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Mounties ask motorists and pedestrians to remain calm and obey all laws when encountering any type of protest.
“Confronting people and committing unsafe acts only serve to further inflame the situation,” a RCMP statement reads.
“Individuals are asked to drive slowly, with increased caution and patience.”
