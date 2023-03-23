Alberta Court of Appeal hearing begins for Ontario man found guilty of manslaughter

The Alberta Court of Appeal is hearing arguments that an Ontario truck driver should be tried for a third time in the death of an Indigenous woman in 2011.

Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in July 2021 for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in Edmonton.

Barton's lawyer, Peter Sankoff, says the exclusion of evidence and the question of consent should warrant a new trial.

The Crown filed its own appeal following Barton's second trial in 2021, calling the sentence "demonstrably unfit."

A jury found Barton not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in the death of Gladue's death.

That decision sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.