Alberta COVID-19 deaths increase by 18 over the weekend as hospitalizations fall to near 1,100

Alberta’s COVID-19 death count grew by 18 over the weekend while the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units continued to trend downwards, according to Monday’s data update.

The 18 deaths were spread across several days and bring the total number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,972.

Twelve of the deaths were of individuals over the age of 80 years old. The remaining deaths were of people ranging in age from in their 40s to in their 70s.

Monday’s report lists 1,103 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 77 in ICU. Those two figures represent decreases of 176 and six respectively over the past week.

Friday’s count of 1,164 in hospital was revised Monday to 1,196.

Hospitalization and death data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays.

Monday’s update included weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are now just under 7,200 known active cases in Alberta after 1,113 new cases were confirmed over the last 72 hours. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are many times higher.

Alberta moved to Step 2 of its reopening plan last week with the removal of gathering and capacity limits as well as masking rules in most settings.

Masks must still be worn on public transit, continuing and acute care settings as well as within Edmonton as the city’s own mask bylaw remains in effect.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.1 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 76.1 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday.