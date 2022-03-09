Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations fall under 1,100 for first time since mid-January

The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,100 for the first time since mid-January, according to Wednesday’s data update.

The latest report has 1,087 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the lowest count since Jan. 16 though that number may rise in the coming days as data is revised and updated.

Included in that figure are 78 patients in intensive care units.

Tuesday’s reported count of 1,106 in hospital was revised to 1,125.

Also Wednesday, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 grew by seven, up to 3,986.

The deaths were spread across several days and were of individuals ranging in age from in their 60s to more than 80 years old.

Thirty-eight people have died due to COVID-19 in the past seven days, including 11 last Wednesday.

Hospitalization and death data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays.

There are now just under 6,900 known active cases in Alberta after 552 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are many times higher.

Alberta moved to Step 2 of its reopening plan last week with the removal of gathering and capacity limits as well as masking rules in most settings.

Masks must still be worn on public transit and continuing and acute care settings.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.9 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 76.1 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday.