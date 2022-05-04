Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
From April 26 to May 2, Alberta averaged a positivity rate of 23 per cent, Jason Copping said, down from 25.9 per cent the week before.
"It looks like we are passing the peak of BA.2 circulation with less impact than we saw with BA.1 thanks to vaccine and prior exposure, but hospital admissions are still rising and they're continuing to rise for a few more weeks even assuming virus levels continue to decline," Copping added.
There are 1,267 people in hospital with COVID-19, 46 of whom are in ICU.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 69 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 4,321 Albertans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The province will update its COVID-19 data next Wednesday.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
-
-
Quick thinking onlooker helps people in distressTwo people are thankful for the quick actions of an onlooker after their watercraft flipped and landed them in the Thames River.
-
Lethbridge student allegedly grabbed while walking to schoolThe Lethbridge Police Service is investigating reports a student was grabbed from behind on their way to school Friday morning.
-
Snow flurries possible on major highway routes connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland, InteriorEven though it's halfway through spring, drivers travelling between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and the Interior were advised Friday to watch for snow on their route.
-
Kalin's call: Maritimes to see a sunny Mother's DayA high pressure system taking the pressure off this meteorologist for the Mother’s Day forecast.