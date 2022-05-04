Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping

Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.

From April 26 to May 2, Alberta averaged a positivity rate of 23 per cent, Jason Copping said, down from 25.9 per cent the week before.

"It looks like we are passing the peak of BA.2 circulation with less impact than we saw with BA.1 thanks to vaccine and prior exposure, but hospital admissions are still rising and they're continuing to rise for a few more weeks even assuming virus levels continue to decline," Copping added.

There are 1,267 people in hospital with COVID-19, 46 of whom are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 69 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 4,321 Albertans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The province will update its COVID-19 data next Wednesday.