Alberta's top doctor will give a third in-person pandemic briefing of the week on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke the day before to report the province's daily case count, announce it would delay administering the second dose of the vaccine when possible to offer the first dose to more Albertans, and confirm her teams had found six cases of the COVID-19 variants first identified in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The province had 13,220 active cases, according to the newest data. There were 652 new cases found amongst 9,300 tests conducted Monday, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 6.8 per cent.

There were 819 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 132 of whom were receiving intensive care.

Hinshaw reported 38 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Although they happened as far back as Dec. 30, it was the most she had reported at a single time and one of the factors Hinshaw said she and other officials considered when making the decision to extend the vaccine's second dose interval.

"Today is a difficult day," the chief medical officer of health said, calling the decision a difficult one to make.

"It's exactly for that reason that we want to make sure that every Albertan who is at risk gets the vaccine as soon as possible."

Hinshaw will speak Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.