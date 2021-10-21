iHeartRadio

Alberta COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta surpassed 3,000 deaths on Wednesday and reported 786 new COVID-19 cases.

The province has 10,842 active cases and a seven-day daily average of 786 new infections.

As of Wednesday, there are 928 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 203 patients in intensive care units.

