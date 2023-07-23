Alberta cyclists set off on 200-kilometre ride to raise funds for cancer foundation

More than 1,200 cyclists set off from Strathmore Saturday for the 15th Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Ride.

The two-day event is a 200-kilometre trek around southern Alberta's countryside.

It's also the biggest fundraiser for the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Each year, 23,000 Albertans are diagnosed with cancer.

This year the tour has raised more than $5.5 million.

Funds go to cancer research, clinical trials, and patient support programs and enhanced care.