Alberta defence lawyers to refuse serious cases including homicides

Defence lawyers in Alberta are taking what they call "drastic action" to demand the provincial government fix the legal aid system.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, lawyers will refuse certificates for new cases for serious criminal charges including sexual offences, firearms-related crimes and homicides.

“Across the province, defence lawyers have decided enough is enough. We made clear that we would no longer work most of the time for free to prop up a system that forces the most vulnerable of Albertans to accept a bargain basement defence,” lawyers said in a joint news release from four different organizations.

The group said it wants the government to provide adequate funding for legal aid to ensure low-income Albertans have equal access to justice.

“With defence lawyers no longer willing to prop up a broken system, our courts will be swamped with more and more self-represented persons,” they wrote in the release.

“Matters will take longer, backlogs will mount, access to justice will decline, and overall system costs will increase.”

Defence lawyers will hold events outside the Edmonton Law Courts and Calgary Courts Centre on Friday morning.