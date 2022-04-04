Alberta diploma exams still only worth 10% this spring
Students in Alberta will be expected to write diploma exams this spring, but they will only count toward 10 per cent of students' final marks.
Alberta Education announced in October 2021 that it was reducing the weight of Grade 12 diploma exams to 10 per cent for the 2021-22 school year, as opposed to its usual 30 per cent, in recognition of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on student learning.
On Monday, Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange confirmed that policy will remain in place for diploma exams written in April, June and August 2022.
"This change is only temporary to address the learning disruptions that some students have experienced due to COVID-19," said a statement on the province's website.
"The 10 per cent diploma exam weighting is for the current school year only."
As the end of the school year approaches, I can confirm diploma exams will be administered for the rest of the school year in April, June & August 2022. #abed pic.twitter.com/xj4L6sU4mc— Adriana LaGrange (@AdrianaLaGrange) April 4, 2022
