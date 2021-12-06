Alberta doctors call for greater access to rapid tests ahead of holidays

With little still known about the new Omicron variant regarding its transmissibility and the severity of disease, there are some doctors who would like to see rapid tests more available to all Albertans.

Dr. Raj Bhardwaj would like to see the tests be free and available to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.

“We’re running out of time and will be stuck reacting (again) instead of being proactive for once,” Bhardwaj said in a Tweet.

Rapid tests should really be *free* & available if we want to keep the holiday surge in cases to a minimum.

We’re running out of time, and will be stuck reacting (again) instead of being proactive for once. https://t.co/GSi9PSKZDz

Dr. Joe Vipond, meanwhile, is calling on the federal government to provide a “respirator-style mask” to all Canadians once a week free of charge and seven rapid tests per household, per week.

“OK Canada. I think we need to double down, on everything,” he wrote on Twitter. “Let's use collective action to keep us safe. #BreatheandTestFree.”

OK Canada. I think we need to double down, on everything. I call on the feds to provide a respirator-style mask free of charge, to each Canadian, each week. And seven free rapid tests/week per household. Let's use collective action to keep us safe. #BreatheandTestFree

In Alberta, employers and service providers can apply to receive free rapid testing kits through the government’s rapid testing program.

It’s been more than one week now since the first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in Canada.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were eight new cases of the Omicron variant detected in Alberta since Dec. 3, bringing the total to 12 in the province.