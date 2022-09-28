Alberta doctors reach agreement with government: sources
Alberta doctors have ratified a proposed agreement with the provincial government.
Multiple sources tell CTV News Edmonton that doctors voted largely in favour of the new deal.
Attempts at negotiating a new contract between the Alberta Medical Association and the United Conservative government have failed over the last several years.
In documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton, the new agreement will see all doctors receiving an average salary increase of four per cent, while family doctors will receive an eight per cent salary increase over the next three years.
The contract also includes $20 million per year for primary care networks.
Alberta Health will provide a one-time increase of $2 million into the Rural Education Supplement and Integrated Doctor Experience (RESIDE) program to try and attract more physicians to rural and remote communities.
The Alberta government has also agreed to walk back legislation that allows it to unilaterally rip up its contract with doctors if the AMA drops a lawsuit against the province.
More details are expected tomorrow morning at a joint press conference between Health Minister Jason Copping and Alberta Medical Association President Dr. Vesta Michelle Warren.
-
Woman taken to hospital with critical injuries following North York hit-and-runA female pedestrian has been taken hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in North York.
-
International student program growing each yearThe Sudbury Catholic District School Board held a recent gathering to welcome international students from who are here to complete a year of high school.
-
Moose makes hasty escape following collision with SUV in northeast CalgaryAn SUV collided with a moose in the area of 43rd Avenue and 68th Street N.E. on Wednesday evening.
-
Construction worker dead in Airdrie following incident involving dump truckMounties out of Airdrie say a construction worker is dead following a collision involving a dump truck.
-
Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action nowThe UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Collision in southeast Calgary leaves motorcyclist deadA section of Stoney Trail in Calgary's southeast was shut down for hours Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
-
Vancouver Park Board cites safety reasons for change to wellness checks at tentsOn Sept. 12, two Vancouver park rangers on a routine patrol came across a tent by the pond at Andy Livingstone Park. They conducted a check, and found the tent empty, with drug paraphernalia inside. Both the tent and its contents were then removed and discarded.
-
Alberta man donates land for conservation to honour late brotherAn Alberta family north of Edmonton is paying tribute to their brother by preserving the land he loved.