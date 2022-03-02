Alberta driver assaulted, truck stolen after stopping to help passengers in crashed vehicle

RCMP in southern Alberta are searching for a man who allegedly stole a truck from a driver who stopped to help him when he crashed.

Police say the incident unfolded along Highway 1A outside of Brooks at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Good Samaritan had pulled over to help a truck after he saw it careening into a ditch, but told RCMP when he went to see if they were OK, he was assaulted by one of the people from the vehicle.

It's alleged the occupants then stole the Good Samaritan's pickup truck.

While investigating, RCMP took a 29-year-old woman from Brooks into custody.

Officers are still looking for a 30-year-old man, and say "a number of additional RCMP resources have been deployed" in the search for him.

RCMP describe him as being 173 centimetres (5'8") tall and weighing 82 kilograms (181 lbs) with dark brown hair.

He is believed to be severely injured because of the collision.

The stolen vehicle is a blue Chevrolet 2004 GMC Sierra with multiple Canadian Flags and Alberta licence plate BDL 8671.

Brooks RCMP are asking the public not to approach the vehicle or the suspect, and to instead call 911 or their local police department.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.