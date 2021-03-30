Alberta education groups call out 'concerning areas' in proposed curriculum revamp

Education groups in Alberta continue to voice their displeasure around draft curriculum changes announced earlier this week for kindergarten to Grade 6 students in Alberta.

The 500-plus page draft lays out how the curriculum will be taught to each grade and focuses on four learning themes — literacy, numeracy, citizenship and practical skills.

When it comes to what's been added and, more importantly, what's been left out, organizations like Support Our Students Alberta aren't too happy.

"We're still surprised to see that there is a lot of concerning areas," said SOS communications director Wing Li.

"Particularly in the social studies curriculum when it pertains to understanding history and how we interact with each other."

Li feels there is too much emphasis on European and American history and not nearly enough on Canadian.

There's also concern when it comes to the teaching of religion in the classroom.

Students will start learning about Christianity in Grade 2, and opponents say there seems to be a lack in diversity for being such a multi-cultural province.

"The curriculum has a theme of really centering around Anglo-Saxon, Judeo-Christian, Euro-centric ideas and history," Li said.

The Alberta Teachers' Association is also concerned when it comes to the social studies curriculum.

They think there's not enough focus on local groups and communities from across Alberta.

"It really does drop the ball a little bit on our diversity in having indigenous voices and indigenous content in that curriculum," said Derek Resler, president of the Lethbridge charter of the ATA, Local 41.

Resler is also a social studies teacher in Lethbridge and believes that is something important they've missed while creating the new curriculum.

There's also concern about whether the kids are mentally prepared for some of the topics they will be taught, especially when it comes to the younger ones.

ATA president Jason Schilling feels that many of these issues could've been helped by including more teachers in the creation of the draft.

"Teachers are the ones who are going to take that and make it come to life, and to exclude their voice in this process, I think, is setting this curriculum up for failure," he said.

Certain schools across Alberta will begin teaching the new curriculum in the 2021/22 school year to see how it works in a school environment.

The draft K-6 curriculum, can be read on the Government of Alberta's website.