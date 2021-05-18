Alberta education minister 'confident students will return' to in-class learning next week

It's not yet set in stone but students in Alberta should plan to return to classrooms next week, the ministry of education said in a statement Tuesday.

"Alberta Education is committed to a safe return to in-person learning on May 25, however we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed," read a statement from Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange

"We recognize the importance of resuming in-person learning as soon as it is possible. We are confident students will return back to their classrooms to finish the school year."

Students moved to online learning May 7 as part of enhanced health measures set by the province as COVID-19 numbers surged.

Alberta added 721 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the number of daily new cases was less than 1,000 since April 6 and the smallest daily increase since March 30.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to give a regular COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.