Alberta educational assistant charged with more sexual offences

An educational assistant from Grande Cache who was previously charged with sexual exploitation of two minors is facing additional charges.

On April 20, RCMP said JJ Lenin Butler, 28, had been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and possessing child pornography.

They did not provide further details on the charges, or name the school Butler works for, but said they believed there are additional victims.

Butler was released from police custody with conditions and a court date of May 4.

On Friday, police said an additional victim had been identified as a result of the previous report.

Butler was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

No additional details about the victim or the charges were provided.

Butler is scheduled to appear in court on May 4 in regards to all the charges.

Police still believe there are additional victims, and are encouraging those individuals to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Grande Cache is about 430 kilometres west of Edmonton.