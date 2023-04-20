Alberta educational assistant charged with sexually assaulting minors
Mounties in the western Alberta hamlet of Grande Cache have arrested a 28-year-old educational assistant who is facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of two minors.
JJ Lenin Butler was taken into custody on Tuesday and is facing three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of possesion of child pornography.
"Grande Cache Victim Services Unit has been engaged to assist the victims," Const. Cheri-Lee Smith wrote in a Thursday news release.
"Police believe there may be additional victims and encourage those individuals to come forward."
RCMP did not specify which school Butler worked at.
He has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in Grande Cache provincial court on May 4.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.