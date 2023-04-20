Alberta educational assistant charged with sexually assaulting minors

Mounties in the western Alberta hamlet of Grande Cache have arrested a 28-year-old educational assistant who is facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of two minors.

JJ Lenin Butler was taken into custody on Tuesday and is facing three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of possesion of child pornography.

"Grande Cache Victim Services Unit has been engaged to assist the victims," Const. Cheri-Lee Smith wrote in a Thursday news release.

"Police believe there may be additional victims and encourage those individuals to come forward."

RCMP did not specify which school Butler worked at.

He has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in Grande Cache provincial court on May 4.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).